SpaceX's valuation soars to $137 billion even as Tesla tanks

Founded in 2002 with an aim to reduce the costs associated with space launches and setting up a colony on Mars, SpaceX has become a workhorse for NASA ferrying cargo and passengers to the International Space Station and is now also tasked with the responsibility to land humans on the Moon and get them back to lunar orbit under the Artemis Program.

Elon Musk owns 47.4 percent equity in the company through his Elon Musk Trust and enjoys 78.3 percent voting control at the company where he has assigned himself the roles of the Chairman, CEO as well as CTO. Under Musk's leadership, SpaceX has become a major force in the space and communications industry and employs over 12,000 people.

The Rise of SpaceX

SpaceX first caught global attention when it began developing the Falcon 9, a heavier-lift launch rocket that could be reused. Fuelled by NASA's funding associated with specific mission objectives, SpaceX's Dragon capsule became the first commercial spacecraft to deliver cargo to the International Space Station in May 2012. Back then the company was valued at $1.2 billion.

In December 2015, SpaceX demonstrated its ability to successfully land and recover its Falcon 9 rocket and in 2017, it reached a milestone of successfully landing a reused launcher. A funding round that followed then valued the company at $21 billion.