SpaceX’s Shotwell shoots at Ukraine, says Starlink internet ‘weaponized’

Starlink internet was "never meant to be weaponized," Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's COO, said during the Federal Aviation Administration's Commercial Space Transportation Conference.

"However, Ukrainians have leveraged it in ways that were unintentional and not part of any agreement."

Shotwell didn't go into specifics about how Ukraine armed Starlink, but there have been media reports that the Ukrainian military used the service to arm drones for dropping bombs.

"We know the military is using them for comms, and that's ok," she said. "But our intent was never to have them use it for offensive purposes."

She pointed out that efforts can be taken and have already been made to limit their use of drones for this purpose.

"There are things that we can do to limit their ability to do that," she said, referring to Starlink's use of drones. "There are things that we can do and have done."

Starlink and Ukraine war

Humanitarian goals such as supplying broadband internet to hospitals, banks, and families harmed by Russia's invasion were part of the deal SpaceX and the Ukrainian government entered.