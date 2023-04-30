Dutch sperm donor who fathered 550+ kids ordered to stop or face $111,275 fine

Dutch sperm donor who fathered 550+ kids ordered to stop or face $111,275 fineThe man was already banned from donating to fertility clinics in the Netherlands.Loukia Papadopoulos| Apr 30, 2023 08:18 AM ESTCreated: Apr 30, 2023 08:18 AM ESTcultureThe sperm donation process.anamejia18/iStock Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A Dutch man who fathered more than 550 children worldwide through sperm donations has been ordered by a judge to stop or face a fine of more than €100,000 ($111,275).This is according to an article from the BBC published on Saturday.The man named Jonathan, aged 41, was already banned from donating to fertility clinics in the Netherlands in 2017 after fathering more than 100 children.He then proceeded to donate sperm abroad and online.A court in The Hague has now ordered him to provide a list of all the clinics he has used and to order them to destroy his sperm.He was asked previously to limit his donations in order to reduce the chance that siblings might unknowingly form a couple and have children together.But Jonathan is estimated to have produced between 550 and 600 children since he began donating sperm in 2007.A foundation protecting donor children's rights, and the mother of one of the children allegedly fathered from his sperm took him to court. See Also "The point is that this kinship network with hundreds of half-brothers and half-sisters is much too large," a spokesman for the court, Gert-Mark Smelt, said.Judge Thera Hesselink further added that the court "prohibits the defendant from donating his semen to new prospective parents after the issuing of this judgment."No contact with prospective parents The man is also forbidden to contact any prospective parents "with the wish that he was willing to donate semen… advertise his services to prospective parents or join any organization that establishes contact between prospective parents", the judge said.The donor was found to have "deliberately misinformed" prospective parents about the number of children he had already fathered, the district court in The Hague said."All these parents are now confronted with the fact that the children in their family are part of a huge kinship network, with hundreds of half-siblings, which they did not choose," it said according to the BBC. Most Popular HomeCultureSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Right to repair: Colorado becomes first state in the US to pass the lawElectricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study findsSouth Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVsEyes on the skies! Astrogeologist explains why space rocks are so importantSharing the gift of astronomy: The Asif Astronomy ClubTransparent solar panels will soon become a window of energy and light in your homeTwo massive gravity batteries are nearing completion in the US and ChinaThe people behind the largest aircraft engine in the world –– The BlueprintOur understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongEngineering 'Kanger': A mobile heater for the harsh winters of Kashmir More Stories healthTransforming future health care technology in the U.S.Paul Ratner| 1/8/2023scienceThe unfair floods of Pakistan: ‘Climate carnage’ or botched engineering?Baba Tamim| 9/26/2022scienceThis brain surgery shows potential to treat epilepsy, PTSD and even fearDeena Theresa| 7/29/2022