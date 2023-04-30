Dutch sperm donor who fathered 550+ kids ordered to stop or face $111,275 fine

A Dutch man who fathered more than 550 children worldwide through sperm donations has been ordered by a judge to stop or face a fine of more than €100,000 ($111,275).

This is according to an article from the BBC published on Saturday.

The man named Jonathan, aged 41, was already banned from donating to fertility clinics in the Netherlands in 2017 after fathering more than 100 children.

He then proceeded to donate sperm abroad and online.

A court in The Hague has now ordered him to provide a list of all the clinics he has used and to order them to destroy his sperm.

He was asked previously to limit his donations in order to reduce the chance that siblings might unknowingly form a couple and have children together.

But Jonathan is estimated to have produced between 550 and 600 children since he began donating sperm in 2007.

A foundation protecting donor children's rights, and the mother of one of the children allegedly fathered from his sperm took him to court.