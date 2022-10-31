Halloween party: 3 boo-zy cocktail recipes to channel your inner engineer
- Three cocktails for the burgeoning engineer in all of us
- The latest CaaS (Cocktails as a Service)
- How to use dry ice in drinks safely
There are going to be plenty of crazy costumes at that mega party this Halloween, but what about some cocktails to brighten the fun? Engineers have a secret life of partying and playing hard that people don't know about. There are drinking songs just for engineers and drinks for the hardcore party hounds that also develop software and machines.
