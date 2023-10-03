Spotify users may be able to generate AI playlists using prompts

Users may soon be able to create artificial intelligence-generated Spotify playlists using prompts. Speculations are rife ever since hashtag creator and product designer Chris Messina posted pictures of code from Spotify’s backend on Threads.

It would be something like OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT, but for creating a song playlist.

While Spotify hasn’t officially announced anything yet, the company told Gizmodo, “At Spotify, we are constantly iterating and ideating to improve our product offering and offer value to users. But we don’t comment on speculation around possible new features and do not have anything new to share at this time.”