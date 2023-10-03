Spotify users may be able to generate AI playlists using prompts

Spotify users may be able to generate AI playlists using promptsA product designer spotted prompts in Spotify's codes.Sejal Sharma| Oct 03, 2023 08:41 AM ESTCreated: Oct 03, 2023 08:41 AM ESTcultureRepresentational image of Spotify appiStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Users may soon be able to create artificial intelligence-generated Spotify playlists using prompts. Speculations are rife ever since hashtag creator and product designer Chris Messina posted pictures of code from Spotify’s backend on Threads.It would be something like OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT, but for creating a song playlist.While Spotify hasn’t officially announced anything yet, the company told Gizmodo, “At Spotify, we are constantly iterating and ideating to improve our product offering and offer value to users. But we don’t comment on speculation around possible new features and do not have anything new to share at this time.” See Also Related AI generated songs face the music: Spotify removes thousands of tracks from platform Spotify's AI-powered DJ will suggest songs and provide insights In the statement, Spotify is neither denying nor accepting the prompt feature. With everybody dipping into the generative AI space, we bet that Spotify is either testing or will roll out the feature.Spotify and AIMaking a playlist on Spotify is easy enough. It’s the hours of searching for the perfect songs to put on a playlist, which is a tad bit straining. If the rumors are true, it would mean that one could use AI to sift through millions of musical compositions on the app and curate a playlist for the user, all with the input of a prompt.Not to be confused with Niche Mixes, which Spotify introduced this year. It’s similar to prompts in that it lets a user input a couple of words to describe what kind of a mix they want to create, and voila! Spotify makes a mix based on the user’s music history. But AI doesn’t power this tool but by the company’s personalized algorithms.The music service company unveiled an AI DJ earlier this year. It’s a personalized AI guide that knows a user’s music taste based on their previous preferences and music history and delivers a curated lineup of music. The more a user uses this feature, the more accurate the DJ gets. The AI tool also comments on the tracks and artists that the AI tool thinks a user will like.The company also acquired an AI voice company called Sonantic last year to create “compelling, nuanced, and stunningly realistic voices from text.” Already implemented in AI DJ, the voice-to-text feature may also be incorporated into the generative AI feature.Part of Spotify Blend?Messina said that the prompts feature might be part of Spotify Blend, which allows two users to create a shared playlist that merges their recent music tastes and changes daily. “I actually find a ridiculous amount of new music in my Discover Weekly and Release Radar playlists — so I think this is something Spotify will excel at,” added Messina in the post. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Predictions for what the world will be like in 2100?What is pre-war steel, and why are people stealing it?Automotive designs for driving in winter on a Lego modelFridman and Zuckerberg record world's first Metaverse podcastCan AI accurately identify patients with respiratory symptoms?Starlink launches V2 mini-satellites with 'space lasers'How much water is there on the Moon? Maybe not enoughBursts of star formation linked to bright early galaxiesIs medical research entering a new era of fertility treatments?Farewell to JSTARS: End of an era in military intelligence Job Board