The 'Sputnik Moment' upended the global order once, but won't do so again
Wikimedia
- Sputnik moment isn't tied to just one nation's response to a Cold War humiliation.
- Sputnik could theoretically have carried a nuclear payload rather than a harmless radio transmitter.
- America enjoyed a period of global hegemony, but China is gaining speed in the rearview mirror.
Ask anyone in America who was alive in the late-1950s what a Sputnik moment is, and you'll probably learn all you need to know from their facial expression.
Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite ever launched into space, rocketed into orbit in 1957, catching the entire world by surprise and creating a geopolitical shockwave that we have never really stopped riding.
