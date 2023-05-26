ENGINEERING JOBS
Israeli spyware found on phones of UN official, journalists, activists in Armenia

This is the first report of spyware being used during a conflict say researchers.
Ameya Paleja
| May 26, 2023 04:32 AM EST
Created: May 26, 2023 04:32 AM EST
culture
Spyware like Pegasus can be used to turn smartphones into listening devices
Spyware like Pegasus can be used to turn smartphones into listening devices

Urupong/iStock 

Traces of Israeli spyware Pegasus were found on forensic analysis of phones submitted by journalists, activists, and even an unnamed United Nations (UN) official, according to an investigative report published by the digital rights group, Access Now.

Developed by Israel-based NSIO Group, Pegasus is an advanced espionage tool that allows hackers extensive access to the smartphones of their targets. Once installed, the tool can record calls, intercept messages, and can even be deployed to convert phones into remote listening devices.

In 2021, the U.S. blacklisted the NSO Group over concerns about human rights. However, this is the first time spyware has been implicated in a years-long conflict that broke out in an all-out war.

What did the investigation find?

The investigation was prompted by a wave of notifications that iPhone maker Apple sent users back in November 2021, warning them that they might have been victims of state-sponsored spying. The NSO Group only offers its services to governments and their organizations.

The hacks took place between November 2021 and December 2022 after the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, also known as the Nagaorno-Karabakh conflict, flared up in May 2021 after Azerbaijani soldiers crossed into parts of Armenia.

Among the victims of the spyware attack was Anna Naghdalyan, a former spokesperson for the Armenian foreign ministry. She was also targeted 27 times between October 2020 and July 2021 when serving her term as a spokesperson, The Guardian said in its report.

Israeli spyware found on phones of UN official, journalists, activists in Armenia
Hacking using spyware is the work of governments and not bad actors these days

Milan_Jovic/iStock 

Another victim was journalist Karlen Aslanyan who covered the Armenian political crisis from a previous defeat in the conflict. Kristinne Grigoryan, a guest on Aslanyan's radio show, was also hacked a month after her appearance.

Five of the 12 victims identified by the investigation that was carried out in collaboration with Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto and Amnesty International's Security Lab have chosen to remain anonymous. This includes a UN official who does not have consent from the organization to come forward.

The investigation has, however, failed to identify the source of these attacks. Azerbaijan is a known customer of NSO Group's services, and its government has used the spyware against domestic opponents, too, Reuters said in its report. However, its embassy in London denied responsibility in a statement.

The Armenian government has also been implicated in using spyware against its citizens. The victims of these attacks were also critical of the government at the time of the attack. However, Armenia is not known to be a Pegasus user. Instead, it uses Predator spyware, a Pegasus rival.


