Israeli spyware found on phones of UN official, journalists, activists in Armenia

Traces of Israeli spyware Pegasus were found on forensic analysis of phones submitted by journalists, activists, and even an unnamed United Nations (UN) official, according to an investigative report published by the digital rights group, Access Now.

Developed by Israel-based NSIO Group, Pegasus is an advanced espionage tool that allows hackers extensive access to the smartphones of their targets. Once installed, the tool can record calls, intercept messages, and can even be deployed to convert phones into remote listening devices.

In 2021, the U.S. blacklisted the NSO Group over concerns about human rights. However, this is the first time spyware has been implicated in a years-long conflict that broke out in an all-out war.