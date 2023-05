Garry Nolan, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Pathology at Stanford University School of Medicine, has claimed that aliens have not only visited Earth but that they have been here for decades and continue to be here.

He made these comments during a session titled “The Pentagon, Extraterrestrial Intelligence, and Crashed UFOs” at the SALT iConnection 2023, a conference that welcomes investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to discuss disruptive innovations relating to finance, economics, and geopolitics.

But what relevance does an immunologist have when talking about extraterrestrial life?

Nolan published a paper in 2018 disproving the notion that the Atacama humanoid skeleton could be of alien origin. This got him in touch with several pilots who got close to supposed Unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and the fields generated by them.