New Stanford report highlights the potential, costs, and risks of AI

For years now, the Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence at Stanford has been releasing its AI Index on an annual basis. Tapping into the expertise available within academic and private organizations, the Index provides a detailed snapshot of the trends in AI and the road ahead.

With AI occupying center stage for the past few months, the AI Index is a valuable resource to see what the future holds.

What does the AI Index say?

To begin with, the report highlights the dramatic shift in the release of AI models. While until a few years ago, it was academia that led the development of large models, now it is the industry that is leading the charge.

Not only are the industry-led models much bigger, churning a million times more data than what academia did a decade ago, but the sheer number of models released also shows that the industry is significantly ahead. In 2022, compared to three models released by academics, the industry unveiled 22 models.

AI models churn million times more data than they did a decade ago Ole_CNX/iStock

Additionally, these models have become far more capable than they were only two years ago. To gauge their overall performances, the report states that more comprehensive benchmarking suites need to be released.

The report also found that more businesses are rooting for AI and want to implement it in their workflows to improve employee productivity. Those who have already incorporated AI have reported lowered costs and improved revenues too.