Star Wars model spacecraft could fetch $400,000 at auction

Originally believed to be lost, the model of a spacecraft used in 1977 ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’ is now going to be sold at an auction, the bidding for which will start at $400,000.

One can probably buy a small 2-4 seater plane at that cost.

The 20-inch miniature of the X-wing starfighter was designed by late American-Chinese model designer Greg Jein, who has also been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects for his previous work. The model was used in the climatic space battle in the Star Wars film and was found in Jein’s collection.