Star Wars: Princess Leia's 'lost' dress may sell for $2 million at auction

Good news for hardcore Star Wars fans…or extremely wealthy fans with a penchant for collecting expensive memorabilia.

Leading entertainment auction firm Propstore is hosting an auction in Los Angeles next month, in which the star prop is Princess Leia’s ceremonial dress costume from ‘Star Wars: A New Hope.’ The medieval-style dress is reportedly the only Princess Leia outfit from that film that has ever been discovered.

The dress was once thought to be lost

The dress was recovered from the basement of a British film crew member who had kept it as a memento.

“Collectors had been searching for nearly 40 years and everyone had come to the conclusion that it didn’t exist anymore. No one had found any Princess Leia costumes,” said props collector Stephen Lane in an interview to The New York Post. “But then I went to meet this former crew member and hanging on the back of a door in his office was this ratty old plastic bag — and balled up in the bottom of the plastic bag was the dress. It was in really poor condition but instantly recognizable, partly because of the belt."