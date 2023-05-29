Star Wars: Princess Leia's 'lost' dress may sell for $2 million at auction

Star Wars: Princess Leia's 'lost' dress may sell for $2 million at auctionOther items for sale include Harry Potter's dressrobes and Jumanji's 1995 board game.Sejal Sharma| May 29, 2023 10:24 AM ESTCreated: May 29, 2023 10:24 AM ESTculturePrincess Leia's original 'Star Wars' ceremonial dressPopstore Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Good news for hardcore Star Wars fans…or extremely wealthy fans with a penchant for collecting expensive memorabilia.Leading entertainment auction firm Propstore is hosting an auction in Los Angeles next month, in which the star prop is Princess Leia’s ceremonial dress costume from ‘Star Wars: A New Hope.’ The medieval-style dress is reportedly the only Princess Leia outfit from that film that has ever been discovered.The dress was once thought to be lostThe dress was recovered from the basement of a British film crew member who had kept it as a memento.“Collectors had been searching for nearly 40 years and everyone had come to the conclusion that it didn’t exist anymore. No one had found any Princess Leia costumes,” said props collector Stephen Lane in an interview to The New York Post. “But then I went to meet this former crew member and hanging on the back of a door in his office was this ratty old plastic bag — and balled up in the bottom of the plastic bag was the dress. It was in really poor condition but instantly recognizable, partly because of the belt." See Also Related Why don't we still have holo-stuffs from Star Wars? Why don't we have the Lightsaber from Star Wars Disney's new Star Wars hotel is a real-life role-playing game Pre-sale estimates for the white garment Carrie Fisher wore in the 1977 sci-fi classic are currently running between $1 million and $2 million, as per a report by Space.com.The certified screen-and-photo matched Ceremonial Dress Costume was worn by Fisher in the film's climactic medal presentation scene in the vast hall inside the rebel base on Yavin IV following the obliteration of the Death Star by Luke Skywalker in his trusty X-wing starfighter, further added the report.Calling it an amazing piece of film history, Propstore COO Brandon Alinger told Space.com: "The scene is incredibly memorable for any Star Wars fan, and Fisher, dressed in this gown, was the center of it all…When fans see the dress, they feel a strong connection to the character Leia, and the actress Fisher, who meant so much to them.”The auction is slated from June 28 to 30, 2023. Other collectibles for sale include the coat worn by Rose DeWitt Bukater (played by Kate Winslet) in Titanic, cuirass worn by General Maximus (played by Russel Crowe) in Gladiator, dressrobes and glasses worn by Harry Potter (played by Daniel Radcliffe) in the Chamber of Secrets, Batman’s batpod from The Dark Knight Rises, Mjolnir hammer used by Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) in Thor: Love and Thunder and the Jumanji game board used in the 1995 Robin Williams-starred. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Forget electric planes: U.S. aviation can be decarbonized using grassPotential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyTriangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheelsUS Carrier Strike Group can be countered with 24 hypersonic missiles, China claimThe battery tech that could get us to net zeroNGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighterThis architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapersWhat ChatGPT-4 will mean for AIAn 81-year-old Indian is taking one of the toughest examinations in the world. Here's whyEarth's ancient 'sea'crets exposed, thanks to a geologist's 462 million-year-old find Job Board