Imagine owning your private island getaway—a self-sufficient oasis near picturesque Nova Scotia, Canada. But, then, get ready to turn that dream into a reality because the renowned Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has partnered with luxury clothing brand Vollebak to create a mesmerizing off-the-grid retreat called Vollebak Island. And the best part? It's about to be auctioned off to the highest bidder!

Spanning an impressive 11 acres (almost 4.5 hectares), Vollebak Island will revolve around the centerpiece known as the Earth House. This extraordinary abode, covering an area of 597 square meters (roughly 6,400 square feet), will seamlessly merge with the landscape. Inside the Earth House, you'll find a cozy living and dining area adorned with thatch, creating a unique atmosphere.