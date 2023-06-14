A 1,700-year-old statue of Greek god Pan unearthed in Istanbul

A 1,700-year-old statue of Greek god Pan unearthed in IstanbulThe statue was unearthed during the excavation works near the Saint Polyeuktos Church from the Roman Era.Can Emir| Jun 14, 2023 10:52 AM ESTCreated: Jun 14, 2023 10:52 AM ESTculture1,700-year-old Pan StatueMahir Polat/Twitter Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a recent excavation in Istanbul's Saraçhane Archaeological Park, archaeologists discovered a remarkable artifact, a pagan statue of the Greek god Pan, believed to be approximately 1,700 years old. The unearthed statue, measuring 20 centimeters in height and 18 centimeters in width, is thought to belong to the period of the Roman Empire. The statue, found 260 centimeters below the ground, was missing its left arm and lower body parts. Pan statue from sidesMahir Polat/Twitter Who was Pan?The statue represents Pan, a prominent figure in Greek mythology. Pan was venerated as the god of the countryside, shepherds, and satyrs. Notably, he possessed a distinctive appearance, depicted as a half-goat and half-human creature. This portrayal instilled a sense of fear and trepidation among the populace. See Also Related Archaeologists Unearth A 3500-Year-Old Tomb Filled with Mummies in Luxor Magnificent Ancient Statue Painstakingly Restored After Discovery in Turkey 'Good luck': Metal detectorists find 2,000-year-old statue with giant penis The word "panic" itself finds its etymology in the name of the Greek god Pan as his sudden appearance in the countryside caused people to flee in alarm. Pan was known for his habit of shouting angrily during his slumber. His sudden outbursts would incite panic among those nearby, prompting them to flee in fear. However, Pan was not solely associated with frightening aspects; he was also depicted as a joyful figure who roamed the countryside while playing his flute.The Istanbul Archaeology Museums Directorate has taken custody of the statue, placing it in their storage warehouse, where it will await further investigation.Where the statue was foundThe ruins belong to the sixth-century Church of Saint Polyeuktos, which once stood as one of Constantinople's most significant structures before the city's conquest by the Ottoman Turks in 1453. The Church of Saint Polyeuktos, built between 524 and 527 A.D., was commissioned by Princess Anicia Juliana of the Eastern Roman Empire to show power against Emperor Justinian, who succeeded her and his non-dynastic wife, Theodora. The church boasted significant decorations and architectural structures.Tarih fışkıran İstanbul’da bu sabah muhteşem bir arkeolojik buluntu daha açığa çıkardık.İstanbul’un göbeğinde Saraçhane’de Polieuktos kazımızda 1700 yıllık Pan heykelini toprağın altından çıkardık. Daha önce bulduğumuz heykelle beraber İstanbul’un kayıp Roma Sarayı bölümüne… https://t.co/2e4jbEMTFm pic.twitter.com/RRRydN7bU1— Mahir Polat (@mhrpolat) June 1, 2023Detailed examinations will be conducted to determine the exact period to which the statue belongs. It has been transferred to the storage facilities of the Archaeology Museums Directorate for safekeeping, awaiting further analysis.Interestingly, this discovery is not the first in the vicinity of the Church of Saint Polyeuktos. During previous excavations, a 1,900-year-old Roman statue and a 1,500-year-old underground passageway adorned with marble-shaped building stones and relief decorations were uncovered. These findings contribute to the rich historical tapestry of the area. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You New 621-mile range EV battery charges in six minutes and works in any weatherNASA's Curiosity: Martian rocks are advancing our search for extraterrestrial lifeChina's photonic quantum computer is 180 million times faster says 'father of quantum'Amazon hosts a first in Quantum computing: Aquila, a neutral-atom Quantum computerChinese researchers turn to $1 adhesive to counter billion-dollar laser weapon from the USScientists detect the breath between atomsAstronomers are organizing against the 'unsustainable' Starlink problemScientists accomplish 'evolution on demand' by creating shape-shifting turtle robotHawking was right: All large objects will eventually evaporateQuantum in 2027: Take a quantum leap into the future of IT Job Board