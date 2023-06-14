A 1,700-year-old statue of Greek god Pan unearthed in Istanbul

In a recent excavation in Istanbul's Saraçhane Archaeological Park, archaeologists discovered a remarkable artifact, a pagan statue of the Greek god Pan, believed to be approximately 1,700 years old.

The unearthed statue, measuring 20 centimeters in height and 18 centimeters in width, is thought to belong to the period of the Roman Empire. The statue, found 260 centimeters below the ground, was missing its left arm and lower body parts.

Pan statue from sides Mahir Polat/Twitter

Who was Pan?

The statue represents Pan, a prominent figure in Greek mythology. Pan was venerated as the god of the countryside, shepherds, and satyrs. Notably, he possessed a distinctive appearance, depicted as a half-goat and half-human creature. This portrayal instilled a sense of fear and trepidation among the populace.