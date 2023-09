Scientists at the University of Sheffield have employed stem cell therapy to treat osteoarthritis in a gorilla for the first time.

Liesel, the elderly matriarch of the Budapest Zoo, had been struggling to walk on her left leg, signaling a possible battle with arthritis. This marked the initiation of a unique collaboration between veterinary expertise and cutting-edge science to alleviate the suffering of the aging primate.

Liesel's plight was a concerning one. The Budapest Zoo, renowned for its commitment to the well-being of its animals, decided to take an innovative approach to her treatment.

Led by Endre Sós, the Chief Vet, and Professor Mark Wilkinson, an Orthopedic Surgeon and arthritis expert from the University of Sheffield, a team embarked on a comprehensive assessment of Liesel's major joints.