A simple yet ingenious tool, the atlatl, acted as a powerful equalizer, enabling women to participate in hunting activities on par with their male counterparts, according to a new study published in Scientific Reports.

The atlatl, a rod-shaped device wielded by ancient humans, harnessed the principle of leverage to propel darts with exceptional force.

This innovation, used for hunting and warfare since the Stone Age, has long been considered a technological milestone in human history. The recent study, however, has uncovered a remarkable aspect of the atlatl's influence.

Female hunters in prehistoric times

Javelins have been used for hunting and warfare for hundreds of thousands of years, making them one of humanity's earliest tools.