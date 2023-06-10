Strange Roman burial practice revealed through 3D imaging

For the first time ever, archaeologists have used 3D scans to study ancient Roman burial sites revealing a strange practice.

It turns out that Romans occasionally poured liquid gypsum over the clothed bodies of adults and children in lead or stone coffins before burying them.

This resulted in structures that preserved the original position and contours of the dead.

This is according to a press release by the University of York published this week.

“The 3D images allow us to witness a poignant family tragedy almost 2000 years after it occurred, reminding us not only of the fragility of life in antiquity, but also the care invested in the interment of this group of people,” said Professor Maureen Carroll, Chair of Roman Archaeology at the University of York.