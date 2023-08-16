Students dig up 142-year-old observatory on Michigan campus

Archaeologists and researchers often have to travel to dig sites in states and countries far off from their campuses. But lucky for researchers studying in the Archaeology Program at Michigan State University (MSU), their next archaeological site was right in their backyard.

Students installing hammock posts came across an impenetrable, hard surface when they tried to dig deeper into the earth. By a stroke of luck, they discovered the foundation of what was the first observatory ever to have been constructed on MSU’s campus, as per a press release from the campus.

Fragments of a 19th-century observatory

The cement foundation, after much analysis, turned out to be the foundation of the observatory, dating back to 1881. The discovery will be a window into the kind of life led at the campus over 140 years ago.