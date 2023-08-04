Students unearth a well-preserved mosaic of Medusa’s head

Spanish archaeologists excavating the Huerta de Otero site in Mérida, Spain, have unearthed, along with other things, a mosaic of the mythical gorgon Medusa.

Inside a Roman domus likely from the second century, the mosaic was found in one of its main rooms spreading about 320 square feet (30-meter square). The central motif is represented by the head of Medusa framed in an octagonal medallion. While the mosaic is flocked by four peacocks, embodying the four seasons, at the corners.

Medusa - the ancient evil eye

Medusa, in Greek mythology, is the most famous of the monster figures known as Gorgons. Then and now, in popular culture, she is usually represented as a female creature having a head of hair consisting of snakes. The myth goes that anyone who looks into her eyes turns blind. But unlike the Gorgons, she was represented as very beautiful.