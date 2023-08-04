Students unearth a well-preserved mosaic of Medusa’s head

Students unearth a well-preserved mosaic of Medusa’s headThe mosaic was uncovered by students in a grand Roman-era house.Sejal Sharma| Aug 03, 2023 07:00 PM ESTCreated: Aug 03, 2023 07:00 PM ESTcultureThe mosaic of MedusaMerida Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Spanish archaeologists excavating the Huerta de Otero site in Mérida, Spain, have unearthed, along with other things, a mosaic of the mythical gorgon Medusa.Inside a Roman domus likely from the second century, the mosaic was found in one of its main rooms spreading about 320 square feet (30-meter square). The central motif is represented by the head of Medusa framed in an octagonal medallion. While the mosaic is flocked by four peacocks, embodying the four seasons, at the corners.Medusa - the ancient evil eyeMedusa, in Greek mythology, is the most famous of the monster figures known as Gorgons. Then and now, in popular culture, she is usually represented as a female creature having a head of hair consisting of snakes. The myth goes that anyone who looks into her eyes turns blind. But unlike the Gorgons, she was represented as very beautiful. See Also Related Researchers uncover 2,000-year-old Roman house in Malta excavation Ancient Roman emperor Nero's theater finally unearthed near Vatican City 'Incredibly rare' Roman mausoleum unearthed at construction site in London Excavated in ancient Roman villaMerida Like the modern evil eye, the most common interpretation of Medusa is to ward off negative energy or evil. As excavations continue at the site, Félix Palma, director of the Monumental City Consortium, said in the press release that this site "is of an exceptional character because of the level of conservation that the remains have and, above all, because of the ornamental apparatus that decorates the house so well preserved: not only the mosaic of the jellyfish but also paintings and sculptural motifs.”Carried out by the students-workers of the Barraeca II Professional School of the City Council, they found other motifs on the mosaic like jellyfish, fish, geometric motifs, etc.Palma explained that the excavation at the Huerta de Otero began in 1976,. By 2019, the City Council, the Consortium, and the Institute of Archaeology started working on the abandoned site to add more value.Students and archaelogists at workMerida Medusa has been a common theme in other mosaics found in Spain. The researchers concluded that the wealthy family that stayed in the Roman domus must have added that as a protection or prophylactic sign.The young students of the Barraeca II Professional School of the City Council and professional archaeologists plan to excavate the site in hopes of making discoveries.Other findings at the site include a 130 feet (40 meters) long and 8.9 feet (2.70 meters) wide section of Roman foundation wall. The remains of a Roman road with a 20 feet (6-meter) width were also discovered, running parallel to the wall, dating back to the 4th century A.D.HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You SpaceX tests Starship water deluge system for second time without permitDecoding the mysteries of Homo sapiens' survival: study reveals three million years of adaptationCan the secrets of gummy candy improve 3D-printed foods?Rechargeable batteries made from wasteLK-99 superconductor: Chinese researchers demonstrate magnetic levitation as proofHow insect-inspired microphones are revolutionizing our hearing7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditionerLow-light photovoltaic cell aims to replace disposable batteries310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in GermanyScientists look with suspicion as another study claims room-temperature superconductor Job Board