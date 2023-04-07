New study on frozen mummies unearths habits of Mongol Empire elites

Published in Communication Biology, the study reports unique protein discoveries from a distinguished Mongol Period graveyard that has outstanding permafrost preservation. This is the first instance of yak milk discovered in an archaeological context.

According to earlier studies, milk has been a valuable resource in Mongolia for over 5,000 years. It has been challenging to pinpoint when people first started consuming milk from yaks, despite the fact that the intake of milk from cattle, sheep, goats, and even horses can be reliably dated. Only seldom discovered yak remains and artistic representations of yaks have been used to determine when and where people tamed this creature. It's unclear, though, if these are domestic or wild.

Researchers recovered a gold ornament in the form of a lotus encircling a seated Buddha from the Khorig cemeteries. J. Bayarsaikhan

"Our most important finding was an elite woman buried with a birchbark hat called a bogtog and silk robes depicting a golden five-clawed dragon. Our proteomic analyses concluded that she drank yak milk during her lifetime," said Alicia Ventresca-Miller, U-M assistant professor of anthropology. "This helped us verify the long-term use of this iconic animal in the region and its ties to elite rulers."

Taboo or 'khorig'

The area, called Khorig, means taboo, and it is situated along a high-elevation ridgeline that is shrouded in mist. Given that the researchers found evidence of connections to the ruling elite, such as a five-clawed dragon painted on a Cizhou vessel and a customary robe or deel, it may be assumed that this cemetery was regarded as elite.