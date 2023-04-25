US Supreme Court not in favor of granting rights to AI, denies petition

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the petition to review the federal court's decision that says that artificial intelligence (AI) cannot be listed as an inventor. The petition was filed by Stephen Thaler, who wanted to give credit to his AI for inventing two products.

AI models like ChatGPT have become common knowledge this year, but computer scientist Thaler has been working with AI for over a decade. Thaler is the founder of Imagination Engines and has been heavily involved in developing generative artificial neural networks, which power tools like ChatGPT.

Thaler's work has led to the development of an AI system that he calls DABUS, and it was for this AI that Thaler has been seeking inventor status.

Why AI needs inventor status

Publicly, Thaler has credited DABUS for coming up with the ideas for two inventions – a fractal food container and a unique pattern for the emergency light beacon. Unique in their concepts, Thaler filed for a patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and listed DABUS as the inventor.

The patent office rejected Thaler's application since its rules allow only "natural persons" to apply for patents and not machines. Thaler then sued the director of USPTO, Andrei Iancu, in a federal court in eastern Virginia. Two years later, the court ruled in favor of the USPTO, and Thaler then approached the U.S. Court of Appeals, where he lost the case as well.