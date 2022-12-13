Musk allegedly shadowbanned the Twitter account tracking his private jet

Sweeney took to Twitter a couple of days ago to state that he had been contacted by an anonymous employee who shared with him screenshots of internal communication at Twitter.

Screenshots show Ella Irwin VP at Twitter Trust and Safety requesting elonjet to have heavy VF (visibility filtering) pic.twitter.com/ehHJpo4zQR — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) December 11, 2022

Visibility Filtering or shadowbanning is used to make a user's profile or posts harder to find without actually alerting the user. Unlike a temporary or a permanent ban where the user is not allowed to post on the platform, a shadow ban lets a user post content but makes it difficult to be found even by followers of the handle, severely limiting its reach.

Musk's history with Elonjet

Jack Sweeney shot to fame after he began posting the whereabouts of Elon Musk's private jet using the publicly available information from the ADS-B Exchange, a database of unfiltered flight data.

Interesting Engineering has previously reported how Musk took exception to this information being shared and even offered Sweeney a cash reward to shut down the account. While Sweeney and Musk could not agree on fair compensation to do so, the account continued to automatically post updates about Musk's private jet.