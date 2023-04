“Today’s programming is brought to you by Artificial Intelligence”.

Listeners of the French-language radio station Couleur 3 (Color 3) woke up to hearing this message on Thursday, 27 April 2023.

The vanguard Swiss public radio station experimented for a day using five AI-generated voices to present news and aired music entirely produced by computers.

The voices of the five presenters were cloned by Respeecher, a voice cloning software powered by artificial intelligence noted for synthesizing a younger Luke Skywalker’s voice for the Star Wars franchise’s The Mandalorian. ChatGPT and other AI algorithms were used to generate material for AI voices to speak.