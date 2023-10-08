Taiwan checks if firms broke rules by aiding Huawei

Taiwan has investigated four companies that may have violated US sanctions or its rules by working with Chinese firms linked to Huawei, the embattled telecom giant.

On Friday, Emile Chang, a senior Ministry of Economic Affairs official, told CNN that the four firms were under an "administrative probe" after a media report named them possible collaborators with Huawei's chipmaking ambitions.

The probe will examine if the firms' activities in China matched the approvals they had received from the ministry, Chang said.

The firms could face a hefty fine of up to 25 million New Taiwan dollars ($777,000) each if they are found to have broken the rules.