Taiwan checks if firms broke rules by aiding Huawei

Taiwan checks if firms broke rules by aiding HuaweiOnce the world's second-largest smartphone maker, Huawei has struggled to survive after the US imposed export restrictions in 2019.Rizwan Choudhury| Oct 08, 2023 08:51 AM ESTCreated: Oct 08, 2023 08:51 AM EST Taiwan has investigated four companies that may have violated US sanctions or its rules by working with Chinese firms linked to Huawei, the embattled telecom giant.On Friday, Emile Chang, a senior Ministry of Economic Affairs official, told CNN that the four firms were under an "administrative probe" after a media report named them possible collaborators with Huawei's chipmaking ambitions.The probe will examine if the firms' activities in China matched the approvals they had received from the ministry, Chang said.The firms could face a hefty fine of up to 25 million New Taiwan dollars ($777,000) each if they are found to have broken the rules. See Also Related Huawei achieves 'strategic breakthrough' in 14nm chip design tools China plans new AI regulations after Alibaba, Baidu, Huawei launch tech Portugal has blocked Chinese tech giant Huawei from 5G network Chang added that the ministry would also check if the firms — Topco Scientific, United Integrated Services, L&K Engineering Co, and Cica-Huntek Chemical Technology — breached US sanctions.The four firms have denied any wrongdoing. In separate statements, they said they only provided services such as wastewater management, interior decoration, or construction work approved by Taiwan and did not supply any semiconductor materials or equipment.US imposed export restrictionsOnce the world's second-largest smartphone maker, Huawei has struggled to survive after the US imposed export restrictions in 2019, citing security concerns. The US and its allies in Europe and Asia have also tried to limit Huawei's access to advanced chips and chipmaking technology, fearing that it could spy for the Chinese government.But Huawei Technologies' recent Mate 60 Pro smartphone has stirred up a lot of buzz in the global arena, as it showcases China's rising capabilities in semiconductor technology. The device, which runs on a chip called Kirin 9000s, has sparked a heated debate among industry experts on whether it marks a turning point in the US-China technology rivalry.The Mate 60 Pro buzzThe launch of Mate 60 Pro by Huawei has attracted a lot of attention, as it reveals Huawei's efforts to overcome the US sanctions and develop its own chip solutions.The chip is made by China's top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), using existing resources. This was a remarkable achievement for Chinese chipmakers, as it demonstrated their ability to design and manufacture chips domestically. TechInsights, a Canadian semiconductor research firm, calls it a "made-in-China design and manufacturing milestone." However, both Huawei and SMIC have remained silent on the details of their collaboration, leaving many questions unanswered.Many Taiwanese firms, including chip giant TSMC and Apple supplier Foxconn, have operations in China and are part of its supply chains. However, Taiwan's government closely monitors what its firms do there and does not allow them to produce its most advanced technology there.On Wednesday, Taiwan's Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua was questioned by a lawmaker about a Bloomberg report that claimed that the four firms had helped Huawei build infrastructure for a network of chip plants in China.Wang said that the four firms had given Huawei "wastewater and environmental protection equipment" for its factories, which she said was different from the critical technologies that Taiwan's government had identified as potentially affecting national security.Taiwan's firms have been walking a thin line between tapping into China's business opportunities and avoiding possible violations of export controls, significantly as China has increased its military pressure on the island.China is still Taiwan's biggest trading partner. But China's ruling Communist Party considers Taiwan, home to 24 million people, its territory — even though it has never ruled it. It has repeatedly threatened to "reunify" Taiwan with the Chinese mainland by force if needed.