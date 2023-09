Earlier today, Taiwan unveiled its first-ever submarine constructed domestically, a significant move aiming to strengthen its defenses and deterrent mechanisms against the Chinese navy.

Reuters reported that the island’s submarine will not begin service for another two years in 2025.

Taiwan commenced the indigenous submarine program to modernize its armed forces and strengthen its defense capabilities, especially in response to China's military exercises and claims over Taiwan.

China has claimed Taiwan as part of its own territory for decades post the Second World War despite the latter governing the country since 1949.

First of eight vessels

Now, the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen commemorated the domestically manufactured military submarine, the first of eight at the shipyard in southern Kaohsiung city.