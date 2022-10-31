Tech billionaires lost nearly half a trillion dollars in 2022

His rebranded company Meta lost a 25 percent valuation on a single day last Thursday after an earnings report disappointed investors. Featured among the top 10 richest people in the world, Zuckerberg has now dropped to 28th on Bloomberg's Billionaire List.

Had Zuckerberg been the only person to have lost ground, it would have been fair to blame it on the founder and CEO's vision to build the metaverse. Zuckerberg's fall might be dramatic, but other tech billionaires haven't fared well either.

How much did billionaires lose in 2022?

Starting from the top of the list, the world's richest person, Elon Musk, along with his number two, Jeff Bezos, have combinedly seen $58 billion of their personal fortune wiped out since January this year.

Musk, who seemed certain to touch $300 billion of personal fortune this year, is now down to $212 billion, while Bezos' wealth is valued at $134 billion after Amazon stock lost seven percent valuation on Friday after a weaker sales quarter.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has seen over $27 billion of his paper wealth shrink in the year, even though his company has posted improvements in revenues. Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, though, have lost $40 billion apiece after YouTube reported its first-ever drop in advertisement sales.

Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle, who started this year with a personal worth of $107 billion, now finds himself poorer by $14 billion as his wealth is now valued at $93 billion. It is not just the U.S. tech industry that is facing a downturn. Founder of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma, also saw his personal fortune dent by nearly $10 billion this year.