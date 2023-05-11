Tech company warns of AI risks but deploys chatbot service

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is a major threat to white-collar workers and will create a "serious number of losers" in the coming decade, the co-founder of DeepMind, Mustafa Suleyman, has warned. Suleyman was with DeepMind, the company that Google acquired to advance AI, until last year.

After the glorious reception to conversational chatbot ChatGPT, businesses across the board have been eager to embrace AI into their processes. With promises to increase productivity, AI could impact 80 percent of the jobs in the U.S. and European Union, a Goldman Sachs report said in March this year.

Suleyman, however, painted a bleaker picture and said that a large number of people would be "very unhappy, very agitated" with the job losses that will come in as a result of AI deployment.