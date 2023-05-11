ENGINEERING JOBS
Trending
Google's AI experience in Search
James Webb Telescope
ChatGPT
US conducted 14 spy missions
AI-powered shoes
NASA
Engineering

Tech company warns of AI risks but deploys chatbot service

Governments need to think now about how to support the jobs lost. Is universal basic income a solution?
Ameya Paleja
| May 11, 2023 08:18 AM EST
Created: May 11, 2023 08:18 AM EST
culture
The deployment of AI will be accompanied by a massive job loss
The deployment of AI will be accompanied by a massive job loss

JLGutierrez/iStock 

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is a major threat to white-collar workers and will create a "serious number of losers" in the coming decade, the co-founder of DeepMind, Mustafa Suleyman, has warned. Suleyman was with DeepMind, the company that Google acquired to advance AI, until last year.

After the glorious reception to conversational chatbot ChatGPT, businesses across the board have been eager to embrace AI into their processes. With promises to increase productivity, AI could impact 80 percent of the jobs in the U.S. and European Union, a Goldman Sachs report said in March this year.

Suleyman, however, painted a bleaker picture and said that a large number of people would be "very unhappy, very agitated" with the job losses that will come in as a result of AI deployment.

AI deployment and job loss

The capabilities of AI, such as writing, paraphrasing, or even writing code, have far-reaching effects on jobs on offer today. In the early stages, the technology could serve as an aid to workers, but as it gets better, it will be used to replace humans.

Interesting Engineering reported last week on how the airline industry has embraced technology to reduce the number of members in the cockpit. With the rise of AI, the industry is now considering one pilot flights, something that goes against the norm but follows a decade-long trend.

Tech company warns of AI risks but deploys chatbot service
With AI becoming brains for hire, do businesses need humans anymore?

BlackJack3D/iStock 

The deployment of AI across industrial sectors is expected to have a similar ripply effect, and Suleyman has warned that it could lead to a lot of agitated and unhappy people. Estimates suggest that as many as 300 million jobs are exposed to AI automation.

Most Popular

In such a scenario, Suleyman suggests that governments need to start thinking about how they will support jobs that will be lost. One of the potential solutions to the problem would be providing a universal basic income, something others in the tech industry have also spoken of before. According to Suleyman, this is "material compensation" and a "political and economic measure" about which serious discussions need to begin right away.

DeepMind, the company Suleyman co-founded was acquired by Google in 2014, has been working on developing its own language models like LaMDA and PaLM. According to Suleyman, Google was way ahead of ChatGPT and will dominate the fight to develop AI tools.

Suleyman, himself left DeepMind last year to start his own chatbot company, Inflection AI, which launched its chatbot Pi last week, FT said in its report.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/28/image/jpeg/xfu0TomrdYLGVjGMfxT2HzSaeuAeQMv4CBTNvCbE.jpg
Engineer backs seismic isolation as hospitals stood tall during Turkey-Syria quakes
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/27/image/jpeg/TxdmaoYP9P5caKYIukhGAH5At62W51ULKMdZFcf9.jpg
Barcelona-based startup launches first-ever 5G standard low Earth orbit satellite
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/07/image/jpeg/halazPV1ZMgRyeFSHY4QRfgiWEerzD2AShKIolXb.jpg
Spider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humans
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/03/image/jpeg/N5y6iFGOAwHXMd0yNM28SW8sD2lIN0wCZGrWSDEY.jpg
Cosmic controversy: James Webb Telescope findings challenge best-established theories
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/08/image/jpeg/aK55OAMMRf05pKSsbgqUVLIvlctLAXZyMqXucOH3.jpg
Why the ESA's world-first Biomass satellite is 'very timely' for understanding Earth's climate
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/04/image/jpeg/8zwkjZ4tLrbVzHAMIpVk3BEwr8vZS7AYWZnpoJSe.jpg
Small portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they work
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/05/image/jpeg/iscYtAmWr4dfr9aIKbUPb2gGC71aEn0obAiCMZCz.jpg
US firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homes
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/28/image/jpeg/H6IfDE3ZNk0N6vE6WExnccRIinQYXbiFlz04pbfp.jpg
Company is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first time
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/01/image/jpeg/JpamHdYlIGYDT5tTiGArl14gvA9bdlVEilNzdT4U.jpg
DARPA is making Nikola Tesla's dream of wireless energy a reality
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/13/image/png/sPqCGOqF66a18cdEOUkknr5IFFPwOv3EhDrepmlq.png
How ISS’s new AI-powered program will help real-time monitoring of the climate crisis
More Stories
scienceA novel membrane desalination approach may provide potable water from seawater
Sade Agard| 8/24/2022
innovationArtemis I: Space experts tell us why NASA's mission will make history
Chris Young| 8/29/2022
scienceSWOT: Expert reveals how radar tech will track Earth's water pulse like never before
Sade Agard| 4/23/2023