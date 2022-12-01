Tech-crackdown in China: Alibaba’s Jack Ma found ‘painting watercolors’ in Japan

"The richest business leader in China has been living in central Tokyo, amid Beijing's continuing crackdown on the country's technology sector and its most powerful businessmen," said FT.

Throughout the months that he spent in Japan with his family, Ma made frequent "trips to the US and Israel" in addition to stays at hot springs and ski resorts outside of Tokyo, FT claimed, citing sources aware of Ma's whereabouts.

Chinese multinational technology corporation Alibaba Group Holding Limited, better known as Alibaba, specializes in e-commerce, retail, the Internet, and technology.

With a net worth of $30.3 billion as of November 2022, Ma is the 36th wealthiest person in the world and the fourth wealthiest person in China after Zhong Shanshan, Ma Huateng, and Zhang Yiming, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ma's criticism of China and his absence

Ma criticized Chinese regulators two years ago and has mostly vanished from the public eye; his businesses, e-commerce giant Alibaba and Ant, have encountered several regulatory challenges since then.

Ant's $37 billion initial public offering was canceled by Chinese regulators, which also penalized Alibaba a record $2.8 billion for antitrust violations last year.