American tech giants are cutting users in Hong Kong off their services

American tech giants are cutting users in Hong Kong off their servicesGoogle and OpenAI are treating Hong Kong at par with mainland China and North Korea.Ameya Paleja| Jun 13, 2023 10:44 AM ESTCreated: Jun 13, 2023 10:44 AM ESTcultureUsers in Hong Kong are getting the shorter end of the stickAsiaVision/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.American tech giants such as Apple, Google, and OpenAI have all taken measures to limit services available to users in Hong Kong. Officially, there have been no reasons for the move, but observers told The Wall Street Journal that the companies may be acting to prevent criticisms of Beijing and its government. The city of Hong Kong enjoys special administrative privileges in the People's Republic of China and has long enjoyed global patronage as an international business hub. Companies such as Facebook and Google, which do not operate in mainland China, offer their services in Hong Kong, just like the rest of the world. See Also Related Former employee accuses ByteDance of helping China spy on Hong Kong activists AirDrop and Bluetooth under fire by Chinese CCP censors Apple Removes Hong Kong App After Facing Criticism from Chinese Authorities However, off late, companies have begun holding back on their offerings after the free flow of information is also restricted in the Hong Kong region. Spotlight on a YouTube songHong Kong authorities dragged Google to court this week after a pro-democracy song was shared on its popular video platform, YouTube. According to the authorities, the song "Glory to Hong Kong" has 32 videos on the platform and contains lyrics that encourage the decision to leave the country of China. This is a significant challenge for a U.S.-based tech company over politically sensitive content that could bring a wave of new opposition shortly. Although Hong Kong is not part of the Great Firewall that restricts users from accessing content from the West, many believe that it is now being nudged closer to such a reality. A survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong revealed that just 38 percent of respondents were optimistic about the region maintaining access to free internet in the coming three years. US tech giants have buckled alreadyEven as YouTube's case is scheduled for a hearing next month, the US tech giants have already buckled under pressure. Even as citizens of most countries experience the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) models like ChatGPT or Bard, both OpenAI nor Google have not rolled out their chatbots in the Hong Kong region. Experts believe this could be out of fear that the chatbots might say something that goes against China's national security laws implemented three years ago.Services like AI chatbots are not available at full potential in Hong Kongipopba/iStock iPhone maker Apple, which relies heavily on China for sourcing its products, has also teamed up with China's Tencent to offer a suspicious website filter service on its Safari browsers. While Apple uses Google's services for this feature worldwide, in Hong Kong, teaming up with Tencent has meant that users temporarily faced issues accessing sites like Twitter-rival Mastodon, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, and coding website GitLab. Content provider Disney is also part of this group that has maneuvered its ways to suit the Chinese government. Its streaming service has blocked access to two episodes of the popular sitcom, The Simpsons in Hong Kong, including critiques of the Beijing government. These reports also come when the relationship between the US and China shows no signs of improving, and the US companies are wary of backlash that might hurt businesses. None of the companies chose to comment on these developments when contacted by CNBC. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Chinese researchers turn to $1 adhesive to counter billion-dollar laser weapon from the USHawking was right: All large objects will eventually evaporateChina's photonic quantum computer is 180 million times faster says 'father of quantum'Plasma thruster advances bring deep space exploration closerCOP27: Countries want climate compensation, but the US 'continues to block negotiation’Advancing fusion energy: Researchers achieve record-breaking temperatures in a tokamakNew invention of "counterportation" brings closer first-ever wormholesHow an MIT researcher's zero-electricity cooling system could reduce food shortagesIs ChatGPT going to replace you? PossiblyNew 621-mile range EV battery charges in six minutes and works in any weather Job Board