American tech giants are cutting users in Hong Kong off their services

American tech giants such as Apple, Google, and OpenAI have all taken measures to limit services available to users in Hong Kong. Officially, there have been no reasons for the move, but observers told The Wall Street Journal that the companies may be acting to prevent criticisms of Beijing and its government.

The city of Hong Kong enjoys special administrative privileges in the People's Republic of China and has long enjoyed global patronage as an international business hub. Companies such as Facebook and Google, which do not operate in mainland China, offer their services in Hong Kong, just like the rest of the world.