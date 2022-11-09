Tech industry clawed by crisis: Layoff of Swiss drone-hunting eagles followed by Meta's 11,000 employees

"The technological and strategic improvements in terms of the use of drones make this project using raptors too uncertain, even dangerous for the physical integrity of the eagles," the Geneva Cantonal Police told the Swiss newspaper Le Matin Dimanche.

The decision to abandon the project has disappointed Geneva's Falco Association, the falconry organization that had been training two eagles named Altar and Draco for the venture.

"This represents around 100,000 francs (U.S. $101,539) of investment and hundreds of hours of work," said Umberto Nassisi, the leader of the association.

The goal of the five-year project, which began in 2017, was to teach raptors how to catch drones in the air without letting them crash into the ground.

Le Matin Dimanche reported that Geneva police will now focus on anti-drone tactics similar to those used by the adjacent canton of Vaud, a mountainous region in western Switzerland, which included signal jamming, detection devices, and the use of net guns.

Layoffs haunting the tech industry, not just the eagles

Many well-known tech companies, including Twitter, have recently announced layoffs. And soon Meta, the Facebook parent company, will join the bandwagon, according to Washington Post's (WP) anonymous source.

After months of warnings from executives, Meta is prepared to go with significant layoffs, as per the source.