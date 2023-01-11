Booming AI under the knife: Tech layoffs slay 20% of popular startup's workforce

"I have made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our team by 20%, which means saying goodbye to many talented Scaliens," said Alexandr Wang, CEO of Scale AI, while addressing employees in the blog.

"If you are among those impacted, you will be contacted shortly with further details via your personal email as well as offered time for a 1:1 conversation with a manager today."

This shocking revelation comes at a time when the AI sector is expanding, with Microsoft allegedly in discussions to invest $10 billion in OpenAI and generative AI businesses like Jasper and Stability AI, raising over $100 million.

It became evident that we needed to realign our investment to adapt to this new climate, given the uncertainty that many of the sectors we serve confront, stated the Scale AI blog.

"While many other companies have made similarly difficult decisions recently, we spent months looking for ways to avoid it, but unfortunately, we came to the conclusion that we needed to make these changes as well," said Wang.

The trend of layoffs beyond Scale AI

However, this trend of layoffs in the AI and Machine Learning (ML) industry is not limited to Scale AI. Other companies, such as Meta and Twitter, have also reduced their AI teams significantly.