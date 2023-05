Amid the wavering global economic outlook and a looming recession, LinkedIn has joined the club of companies that have massively cut down jobs in the past six months. In a statement released Monday, the company announced that it would be laying off 716 people from its workforce of over 19,000.

In an email to all LinkedIn employees, CEO Ryan Roslansky said, “Over the years we've had to make hard decisions to ensure we were setting the company up to deliver on our vision, and I'm sharing one of those decisions today. As we guide LinkedIn through this rapidly changing landscape, we are making changes to our Global Business Organization (GBO) and our China strategy that will result in a reduction of roles for 716 employees.”