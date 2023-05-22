Tech layoffs: Companies let nearly 200,000 employees go in 2023

2023 has been a tough year for employees in the technology industry. Nearly 200,000 employees have been laid off in the first five months of the year so far, as per estimates of Layoffs.ai, a tracking site for layoffs in the sector.

Last year as the world returned to normal from the COVID-19 pandemic, big names in the tech industry, such as Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon, began announcing job cuts. While these made significant headlines, the smaller companies were laying off employees, citing over-hiring during the pandemic.

In 2023, with fears of incoming recession and the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping its interest rates high in its fight against inflation, tech companies have continued to let people go, with the number of people losing their jobs superseding in the few months than the year before.