2000-year-old Egyptian graffiti unlocked, thanks to high-tech

“It's fascinating because there are similarities with today's graffiti,” said SFU geography professor Nick Hedley, co-investigator of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC)-funded project.

“The iconic architecture of ancient Egypt was built by those in positions of power and wealth, but the graffiti records the voices and activities of everybody else. The building acts like a giant sponge or notepad for generations of people from different cultures for over 2,000 years.”

SFU geography professor Nick Hedley. Simon Fraser University

Precision is necessary because there are hundreds or maybe thousands of graffiti on the temple's columns, walls, and roof, some of which are etched less than a millimeter deep.

Therefore, Hedley oversees the team's creative visualization efforts, using cutting-edge techniques like photogrammetry, raking light, and laser scanning to capture the graffiti, its architectural context, and the environments they are located in.

“The techniques we are applying to the project will completely change how the graffiti, and the temple, can be studied,” says Sabrina Higgins, an SFU archaeologist and project co-investigator. She underlines that photographs and two-dimensional plans do not allow the field site to be viewed as a dynamic, multi-layered, and evolving space.

3D recording of the whole surface

Hedley is creating a state-of-the-art three-dimensional recording of the whole surface of the temple, going beyond conventional two-dimensional imaging. This will make it feasible to observe and study the graffiti, as well as the interior and outside of the temple, from nearly anywhere, without sacrificing accuracy.