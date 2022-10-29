Tech war: How the US chip embargo is eroding China's research base

Biden decided to unequivocally sever China’s access to high-end computer chips (aka semiconductors).

Don’t be deceived by the technical-sounding subject. More than any other policy decision by an American president since the end of the Cold War, this measure is intended to tilt the global balance of power in favor of the United States.

Why are semiconductors so important?

Semiconductors are small, ubiquitous, and underappreciated. They are the brains of every modern device.

Without semiconductors, your phone, T.V., and microwave would be transformed into bricks. Your car wouldn’t drive, and planes wouldn’t fly. Weapon systems, the stock exchange, and telecommunications all depend upon semiconductors.

According to the U.S. Semiconductor Industry Association, in 2021, China had seven percent of the world’s market share in semiconductors. For comparison, the U.S. had 46 percent, Korea 21 percent, Japan nine percent, the E.U. nine percent, and Taiwan eight percent.

China’s global market share is growing rapidly.

However, not all semiconductors are equal.

Advanced chips need U.S. companies and tech

The new U.S. controls are finely calibrated: they apply only to these most leading-edge chips, which China cannot manufacture itself.

Research from the U.S. Centre for Security and Emerging Technology shows China “depends on companies headquartered in the United States and U.S. allies for the leading-edge computer chips that power smartphones, supercomputers, and artificial intelligence systems.”

Further, every advanced semiconductor manufacturing facility in the world is “critically dependent on U.S. technology” This makes the new controls devastatingly comprehensive, especially when viewed in their multifaceted entirety.

First, they prohibit the export of the leading-edge chips to China.

Second, they limit the export of the software, equipment, and components China would need to establish a sovereign advanced semiconductor manufacturing capability.