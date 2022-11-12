Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Technologically advanced stadiums will cater to the needs of specially-abled

The special room was developed by Sana Abu Majeed is a periodic occupational therapist at Renad Academy, an autism school based in Doha.

The room is located at Education City Stadium and has been in development since 2020. It was first unveiled at last year's Arab Cup.

"Most of the people that are neurodivergent can get overwhelmed by noises, can get bothered by lighting, can find crowded settings really discomforting. That's where a sensory room comes into play. These environments are meant to calm and relax individuals," Majeed told Euronews.

A safe space for those who need it most

Ghanimeh El-Taweel, an affiliate instructor, at Hamad Bin Khalifa University also participated in the design of the special room. She offered her recommendations on signage, lighting, and the designated routes for people with disabilities, making sure everything was designed to offer the maximum comfort to those who need it most.

The FIFA World Cup is held in Qatar this year. bymuratdeniz/iStock

"We assessed the metro and the tram. So... I think the tram, implemented what is called a wheelchair tray. You're supposed to ask for it before you actually ride the tram, but we told them this should not be asked for, it should be available at all times. It was locked behind closed doors. There's no need to lock them, so that will also change," she explained to Euronews.

Ahmed Habib, the senior media content specialist for the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the government body that oversees everything related to the World Cup, told Euronews that Qatar 2022 will provide a platform that has the potential to usher in a new era for accessibility in the country.