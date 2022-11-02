Tesla Cybertruck production reportedly delayed further to 2023 end

Musk has refused to place the blame for delays on the battery pack but has also not shared details on its production volume, Reuters said in its report.

Why is the Cybertruck is important for Tesla?

The Cybertruck is one of the highly anticipated launches in the EV segment. Every time the vehicle production is delayed, Tesla effectively loses ground to other EV makers with pickups in their production pipeline. Two EV makers, Rivian and Ford, have launched their electric pickups, even though their popularity is not close to Tesla's other models.

Since automotive factories often take a while to ramp up production rates, even if Tesla were to begin production in late 2023, it would only be able to roll out large numbers of Cybertrucks in 2024, which would reflect in its revenues only later.

Tesla, which has now stopped accepting the $100 fee for booking a Cybertruck outside North America, has enough orders to fulfill three years of its production capacity. However, with passing time, input costs have also risen and the Cybertruck which was expected to cost less than $40,000 in 2019, was now way over the mark in August this year and surely will be when it is rolled in 2024.