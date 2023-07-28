Tesla exaggerated range figures, set up secret team to divert customer complaints

Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. exaggerated its range estimates on its electric vehicles (EVs) to such an extent that owners thought something was wrong with their cars. As sales ballooned, Tesla service centers were inundated with in-person appointment requests. The company responded by setting up a secret team in Las Vegas tasked with canceling them, a Reuters investigation report said.

The range has been a top concern for potential buyers transitioning from internal combustion vehicles to electric ones. In 2008, when EVs were still a rare new concept, Tesla promised a 200-mile (320 km) range on a single charge on its Roadster, a model it soon discontinued. Its second offering, Model S, promised a higher range of 249 miles (401 km) in 2012.