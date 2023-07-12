Tesla board probed expenses incurred for building a glass mansion for Elon Musk, says report

Last year, members of the board at electric vehicle (EV)maker Tesla investigated the CEO, Elon Musk, for misuse of company funds, the Wall Street Journal reported. The investigation was conducted over fears that Musk used company funds to build a glass mansion for himself, referred to internally as "Project 42".

The report flies in the face of Musk's claims that he is a "couch surfer" and often spends his time sleeping in offices, whether at Tesla or even his newly acquired company, Twitter. Interesting Engineering has previously reported how Musk sold his homes in California to move closer to Tesla's Giga factory and SpaceX's site in Texas.