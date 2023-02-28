Tesla Investor Day: Here's what you can expect from Elon Musk tomorrow

The Investor Day is Elon Musk's big chance to put to rest all investor concerns that his Twitter acquisition has been a distraction from Tesla. Investors who look at Musk to envision grand plans and execute them at Tesla would be keen to know how the CEO sees his company take on the competition in the EV market and still keep Tesla ahead of the rest.

Tesla's Third Master Plan

The expectations have also been set high by none other than Musk himself, who has not only dubbed it as the 'Third Master Plan' but also said that the event itself is important for "people and life on Earth".

Master Plan 3, the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth will be presented on March 1.



The future is bright! pic.twitter.com/11ug0LRlbD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2023

The First Master Plan was published way back in 2006 when Tesla was a hardly known brand that wanted to make a sportscar and use the money to build an affordable car (Model S), which would be used to make more affordable cars (Models 3 and Y).

The Second Master Plan was the introduction of the Cybertruck, Semi Truck, and multiple electric public transport options, the last of which have not even seen the light of day. The first of the Semi Trucks was delivered recently and CyberTruck is yet to roll off the production line, more than two years from its initial planned dates.