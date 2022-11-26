Tesla phones an 'alternative' if Apple and Google 'boot' Twitter, Musk responds

"If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone," Liz Wheeler, a video podcaster, said in a Twitter thread on Friday.

"Half the country[U.S.] would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?" she asked.

The tech billionaire replied with an "alternative" if his social media company was barred.

"I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone," said Musk, responding to the thread.

Both Google's and Apple's policies permit the removal of apps from their respective stores if they contain sexually explicit material, bullying or other forms of harassment, or hate speech.

Schiller's account deletion

The rumors gained new ground after a prominent Apple executive in charge of the App Store deactivated his Twitter account over the last weekend.

Schiller, an Apple fellow and former top marketing executive for over 30 years at the company, had over 200,000 followers on his Twitter account, which was started in 2008.

"This account doesn't exist," relays a message on his account now.