Tesla signs agreement to open Megapack factory in Shanghai, says report

Megapacks are container-sized lithium-ion battery packs that can store up to 3.9 Megawatt-hours (MWh). The large capacity packs are intended for use by utility companies as they look for solutions to store energy generated from renewable sources like solar and wind energy. Megapacks connected to the grid can supply additional power during peak demand.

Tesla focuses on increasing the battery business

Reuters cited a Chinese local media report that Tesla had signed documents to make a factory in Shanghai, near its Gigafactory, where it produces its brand of electric vehicles. The company is expected to break ground in the third quarter of this year, while production is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

The upcoming plant's production capacity is estimated to be 10,000 Megapacks a year, similar to what the company produces at its Lathrop Megafactory facility in California every year. However, having changed its headquarters to Texas, Tesla is looking to tap into China's battery supply chain to reduce its costs and increase the output of its battery pack business, as more countries shift to renewable energy sources.

Tesla's major source of revenue is its electric vehicle business. Its Shanghai Gigafactory which was the hot topic of debate during the peak COVID-19 pandemic is being tuned up to produce a million vehicles a year. Estimates suggest that a third of cars sold by Tesla globally last year came from the Shanghai production facility, which was set up only in 2018.