Tesla lands in a swimming pool after the driver accidentally crashes through a wall

How Tesla landed in the pool

According to Insider's report, three passengers were traveling in the car when the female driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake. This sent the car through the wall of a home on West California Boulevard. A resident was present inside the house but wasn't aware of what was happening outside.

Staff members of the nearby preschool turned Samaritans as they jumped into the pool to save passengers in the car, including a grandmother and a boy four years old. The rescue occurred moments before the vehicle sank to the bottom of the pool.

Personnel from the police and fire department responded within minutes at the scene, but the rescue had been completed, and no injuries were reported to the car's occupants. The Tesla was later towed out of the pool.

PFD and PPD are on scene 700 blk. west California Blvd. A Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, drove through a wall and into a pool. Three occupants in vehicle including a child. Good samaritans jumped into the pool and rescued the occupants. @PasadenaGov pic.twitter.com/euHlfLGfrz — Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) January 10, 2023

When the 'Boat Mode' is not enough

Tesla designers, as well as owners, have always been proud of the electric vehicle's ability to wade through water. One can find many videos on social media where the car has made it through flooded roads without a drop of water leaking into the interiors prompting CEO Elon Musk to call it "Boat Mode".

Your Tesla can function as a boat for brief periods of time https://t.co/FONhnIiv8j — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2018

The car's ability has been touted so much that Tesla is also considering it as a standard feature in its next offering, the Cybertruck.

However, no engineering effort can compensate for human stupidity where one hits the accelerator instead of the brake. Perhaps, we do not know the whole story, and there might have been a moment of extreme insanity in the car with the kid, mom, and grandmother all screaming at the top of their voices or sheer ill luck that the car hit the wall that had a pool behind and not a bed of roses.