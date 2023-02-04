Tesla tweet case: Elon Musk not guilty of misleading investors

"I am deeply appreciative of the jury's unanimous finding of innocence in the Tesla 420 take-private case."

Misleading shareholders

The case came about when shareholders argued that the entrepreneur misled them with his posts and that they had lost billions of dollars because of them.

The proposed $72 billion buyout never took place.

If found guilty, Musk could have been responsible for paying out billions in damages.

It has been reported that the nine jurors in the case took less than two hours to reach their verdict on Friday afternoon.

The trial centered around one particular post: Musk's tweet on 7 August 2018 that said "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured."

Thank goodness, the wisdom of the people has prevailed!



I am deeply appreciative of the jury’s unanimous finding of innocence in the Tesla 420 take-private case. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2023

During the class-action lawsuit, plaintiffs argued that Musk had lied when he tweeted later in the same day that "investor support is confirmed."

These statements led to Tesla's stock price surging and then falling back again as it became clear the deal would not go through.

One economist hired by the shareholders argued that investor losses were as high as $12 billion.

It wasn't just the shareholders that were upset.

More lawsuits

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also sued Musk over his tweets. The settlement saw the CEO step down as Chairman of Tesla.