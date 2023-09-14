Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer could fuel a $500 billion jump

Tesla’s shares were up 9.5 percent yesterday. But what drove them up?

A Morgan Stanley research report.

The investment banking firm issued a research note that upgraded the Elon Musk-owned automotive company’s rating from 'equalweight' to 'overweight' with a price target of $400 from a prior price target of $250. An ‘overweight’ rating means that the analysts, in this case Morgan Stanley (MS), expects Tesla’s stock to outperform its industry in the market.

The catalyst for this increase in rating is Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer, which the team of MS researchers believe can fuel a $500 billion jump in the company’s market value, reported CNN. The report calls out Tesla’s ability to not only preside over the auto market but also the software market.