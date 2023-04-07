Tesla's GigaBier Pilsner: A $100 collectible piece for beer and cybertruck fans

The GigaBier comes in a black box with three elegant angular-shaped bottles properly packed in a foam holder to prevent damage during shipping. The bottles appear to be wrapped in plastic wrap and have a plastic cap that must be removed to reveal the usual metal cap.

The Tesla logo appears on the top of each bottle and on the cardboard box lid, and the first batch of beers appears to expire in September 2023.

History of Gigabeer

To recap, the U.S. EV manufacturer's GigaBier was initially introduced in late 2021 during the Giga Fest event at the Berlin Gigafactory and went on sale in Europe at the end of March 2023.

Tesla's new German facility is critical to the company's European plans, and it delivered its first 30 vehicles in March 2022, following a 265-day delay due to regulatory delays and environmental protestors.

The official website for the GigaBier describes it as follows:

“Tesla GigaBier is designed to emulate the form of Cybertruck while honoring the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking. Enjoy this limited edition pilsner-style beer brewed in Berlin with our exclusive strain of Cyberhops and notes of citrus, bergamot, and sweet fruit. Each bottle features a seamless gloss black sleeve with a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark. Prost!”