Texting turns 30 years old, with the first ever text being a festive, timely one

SMS is a form of text messaging. It is a text-based communication tool used to contact and communicate with others using messages on cell phones or computers. It is responsible for sending, receiving, storing, and forwarding messages from mobile devices. SMS allows users to send text messages from one device to another.

It works by signaling a nearby cellular tower over a control channel, and then into an SMS center. Then, the SMS resends the message to a cellular tower closest to the recipient, going to the receiver’s phone.

A cellular tower for mobile phones. bjdlzx/iStock

The text message service originated from radiotelegraphy, a form of radio communication that used coded signals such as Morse code. This was eventually defined by the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM), a network created by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, to identify the procedures for digital cellular networks used by mobile devices.

Texting is the most widely used feature

As of last year, according to a Pew Research Poll, 97% of Americans own a cell phone. 85% of Americans own a smart phone, which is an increase from 35% in 2011. It seems that everybody sends text messages on their smart phones, regardless of age, due to the fact that nearly everyone has a cell phone. The number was extremely marginal in the year the first text message was sent. However, today, texting is the most widely used smartphone feature.