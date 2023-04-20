The ultimate guide to the Artifact news app: your one-stop news destination
While it is important to stay informed and up-to-date with current global events, keeping up with so many sources can get really overwhelming. Plus, not every news article will pique your interest. There is a need for a personalized news source to help navigate the noise of the abundant information at our fingertips.
That's where the Artifact news app comes in – a platform that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to offer a highly personalized news experience tailored to your interests.
The app was created by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. The Artifact news app aims to revolutionize how we consume news by offering a personalized feed that curates articles from various sources like The New York Times and includes insightful pieces by content creators. As a result, it is regarded as the "TikTok for texts."
This ultimate guide will walk you through the app's numerous features and functionalities, setting up your personalized news journey and ensuring you stay in the know about the stories that matter most to you.
Getting started with the Artifact app
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to download and install the Artifact News App:
- To download the Artifact app, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on your smartphone or tablet.
- Search for "Artifact" using the search bar.
- Locate the app in the search results and tap on it.
- Tap the "Install" or "Get" button to download and install.
- Once the app is installed, locate the Artifact app icon on your device's home screen and tap it to launch it.
Upon launching the Artifact app for the first time, you'll be greeted with a login and a "Get Started" page.
If you're a new user, follow these steps to register and personalize your news feed:
- Tap the "Get Started" button to begin the registration process.
- You'll be directed to a page where you can personalize your news feed. Choose at least 10 topics that interest you from categories like lifestyle, health, tech and science, business and finance, arts, design and culture, sports, and global news.
- After selecting your preferred topics, you can add paid subscriptions from popular news publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Athletic, Golf, Vogue, Forbes, Variety, CNBC, and The Atlantic.
- Once you've completed the personalization process, the Artifact app will begin to curate content based on your interests and subscriptions.
User interface and navigation
The Artifact news app has designed its user interface and navigation with a minimalistic approach, focusing on the content consumption experience.
The choice of visual elements is simple, utilizing black and white as the brand's primary colors and avoiding flashy iconography and typography.
By streamlining the interface and navigation, users can concentrate on the task at hand without being overwhelmed by unnecessary features or visuals.
Navigating through the Artifact app
Artifact offers an easy-to-navigate platform featuring three tabs: the home tab, headlines tab, and profile tab, at the bottom. It also includes a search menu and different tabs to navigate the user's personalized topics at the top of the app.
The home tab presents a feed of articles curated by Artifact's algorithm, catering to the user's interests.
The headlines tab provides collections of articles sorted by headlines, while the profile tab offers insights into users' reading history, account settings, and preferences after reading ten articles.
A search menu at the app's top allows users to search for news categories and publishers, and a notification bell icon keeps track of user activity.
Customizing the news feed and filtering content
The Artifact app understands the importance of personalization and allows users to customize their news feed and filter content based on their preferences. Users can select ten or more topics they are interested in from the registration page to customize their news feed.
Users can also search for specific news categories, topics, or publishers using the search menu and save articles to their reading list for later consumption. The app's algorithm learns from the user's reading history and preferences, refining content suggestions to best match their interests.
Features and functionalities
The Artifact news app offers many features and functionalities, making it the ultimate one-stop news destination.
Personalized news feed
Artifact's advanced algorithms analyze your reading habits and curate a personalized news feed tailored to your interests. The more you actively engage with the content, the better the app will understand your preferences.
Smart notifications and improved search
Artifact sends push notifications to your phone when there is breaking news, ensuring you're always up to date. To customize these notifications, go to the app settings and select the topics and sources you want to receive alerts for.
Additionally, the Artifact search functionality makes it easy to find relevant articles, publishers, and topics.
Social sharing and community engagement
You can easily share news stories with your friends and followers on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Artifact encourages community engagement by allowing users to comment on articles and participate in discussions. To join the conversation, set up your profile and start sharing your thoughts on the content that resonates with you.
Bookmarking
The Artifact app lets you bookmark articles to read later, ensuring you never miss out on an exciting story. To bookmark an article, tap the bookmark icon and access your saved articles in the dedicated section within the app.
Privacy-focused networking
Artifact allows you to upload your contacts and see which articles are popular within your network while maintaining privacy. This feature highlights content that has reached a certain minimum popularity threshold without revealing who or how many people in your network have read it.
Artifact's content
Artifact provides high-quality news content from curated news sources. Unlike social media platforms that allow any publisher to distribute news, Artifact carefully selects the publishers, ensuring that the content is of high quality and integrity.
Users can also add their own paid subscriptions to personalize their experience. The Artifact app does not sell subscriptions for revenue sharing or involve itself in publishers' ad sales, but this may change as the app explores monetization options.
Advanced settings and customizations
The Artifact app offers a variety of advanced settings and customizations to ensure that your reading experience is tailored to your preferences. Some key features include:
- Auto Dark Mode: The auto dark mode can automatically switch between dark and light themes based on the time of day or your phone settings.
- Font Size: The app allows you to adjust the font size of the articles, ensuring optimal readability for all users. You can quickly decrease or increase the font size to suit your needs.
- Reader Mode: This setting simplifies the article's layout, removing distractions like ads or sidebars and enabling a more focused reading experience.
Troubleshooting and FAQs
Question: The app is not loading articles or updating the news feed. What should I do?
Answer: First, check your internet connection to ensure it is stable. If your connection is working, try closing and reopening the app. If the issue persists, clear the app's cache or try uninstalling and reinstalling the app.
Question: Can I still change the topics on my news feed?
Answer: Yes. Go to the profile tab, click the settings icon, and then the manage interest option to choose your desired topic.
Question: I am unable to comment on the articles. What do I do?
Answer: You must first create a profile to comment on articles and participate in the community.
Question: Is it free to read articles on Artifact?
Answer: Yes, it is a free news app.
Conclusion
The Artifact app is a valuable and reliable source for global news and current events.
Offering a wide array of features and allowing users to customize their preferences, the app provides a personalized and user-friendly experience keeping users abreast of the latest developments in their local community and worldwide.