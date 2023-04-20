The ultimate guide to the Artifact news app: your one-stop news destination

While it is important to stay informed and up-to-date with current global events, keeping up with so many sources can get really overwhelming. Plus, not every news article will pique your interest. There is a need for a personalized news source to help navigate the noise of the abundant information at our fingertips.

That's where the Artifact news app comes in – a platform that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to offer a highly personalized news experience tailored to your interests.

The app was created by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. The Artifact news app aims to revolutionize how we consume news by offering a personalized feed that curates articles from various sources like The New York Times and includes insightful pieces by content creators. As a result, it is regarded as the "TikTok for texts."

This ultimate guide will walk you through the app's numerous features and functionalities, setting up your personalized news journey and ensuring you stay in the know about the stories that matter most to you.

Getting started with the Artifact app

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to download and install the Artifact News App:



To download the Artifact app, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on your smartphone or tablet.



Search for "Artifact" using the search bar.



Locate the app in the search results and tap on it.



Tap the "Install" or "Get" button to download and install.



Once the app is installed, locate the Artifact app icon on your device's home screen and tap it to launch it.

Upon launching the Artifact app for the first time, you'll be greeted with a login and a "Get Started" page.

If you're a new user, follow these steps to register and personalize your news feed:



Tap the "Get Started" button to begin the registration process.



You'll be directed to a page where you can personalize your news feed. Choose at least 10 topics that interest you from categories like lifestyle, health, tech and science, business and finance, arts, design and culture, sports, and global news.



After selecting your preferred topics, you can add paid subscriptions from popular news publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Athletic, Golf, Vogue, Forbes, Variety, CNBC, and The Atlantic.



Once you've completed the personalization process, the Artifact app will begin to curate content based on your interests and subscriptions.

User interface and navigation

The Artifact news app has designed its user interface and navigation with a minimalistic approach, focusing on the content consumption experience.

The choice of visual elements is simple, utilizing black and white as the brand's primary colors and avoiding flashy iconography and typography.

By streamlining the interface and navigation, users can concentrate on the task at hand without being overwhelmed by unnecessary features or visuals.

Navigating through the Artifact app

Artifact offers an easy-to-navigate platform featuring three tabs: the home tab, headlines tab, and profile tab, at the bottom. It also includes a search menu and different tabs to navigate the user's personalized topics at the top of the app.