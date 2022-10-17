The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation commits $1.2 billion to end polio

There have also been rising concerns with new detections of the virus in various other locations. Recently, New York has been making efforts to vaccinate locals since the detection of the virus in wastewater samples.

“The United States and United Kingdom each confirmed outbreaks of variant poliovirus and were added to the World Health Organization's outbreak list in September 2022. Malawi and Mozambique each detected cases of wild polio that originated abroad in 2022,” the GPEI site states. The money from the Gates Foundation will be used to further implicate the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s strategy and planning through 2026.

In 2012, at the World Health Assembly, 194 member states declared the eradication of polio a “programmatic emergency for global public health.” The Gates Foundation estimated that eradicating polio would create $14 billion in cumulative cost savings by 2050. The cumulative costs do not include additional health improvements that would occur from ending the virus, the Gates Foundation mentioned on their site.

The foundation stated that if it doesn’t completely eradicate polio, there could be a resurgence of 200,000 new cases annually. The GPEI previously created its Polio Endgame strategy for eradicating and containing polio, to create a world free of the virus.