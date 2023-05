Video game consoles have come a long way since their early beginning in the 1970s. Right from the era of Atari, Coleco, and the like to the latest PlayStation, we can now enjoy more sophisticated gaming systems from the comfort of our homes. This article will dive deep into gaming history. We will explore the several generations of video game consoles and how gaming controllers evolved. We'd also look at how mobile and online gaming had come to birth and the future of video game consoles.

A brief history of video games

The history of video games is often traced back to Ralph H. Baer, known as the father of Video games, who invented what was initially called TV Game Unit #7 and became better known by its nickname, "The Brown Box" (from the brown, self-adhesive vinyl used on the prototype). The Brown Box included features that are still familiar today: two controls and a multi-game program system.