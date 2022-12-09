The Game Award premieres a new year of outrageously realistic games

In a rare appearance Al Pacino, the multitalented actor and Academy Award winner, gave out the award for Best Performance. The performances are for the opening credits, cut scenes, and gameplay.

The actors are just as dedicated as any voice actor, and often the depictions of the actors in the game look a great deal like the actor in real life.

There were many world premieres for new games and versions of already-established games. Among Us is the wildly popular imposter game, where one player in a multiplayer group is killing all the rest of the players and trying not to get caught.

It takes place on a spaceship in deep space, and the other players get a chance to jettison out into space the player who they think is the murderer. The game has a new look and feel, called Hide and Seek, where the spaceship is filled with secret passages, so players can escape the killer.

Other world premieres included fantastic realms, wild creatures, excellent fighters, beautiful and ripped warriors, and warrioresses. The content is more realistic than ever, even in the games with the least defined graphics. But for most of the games, the realism is outstanding.